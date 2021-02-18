Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report $5.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.36 billion and the highest is $5.57 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $22.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $22.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.88 billion to $24.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

PCAR opened at $96.05 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

