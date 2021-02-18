Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Post $1.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.57.

Synopsys stock opened at $283.76 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.