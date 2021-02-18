Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.25 Million

Analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report $420.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.60 million and the highest is $423.14 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $513.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Children’s Place.
The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the third quarter worth approximately $9,468,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,121 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 48.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 146.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the period.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
Recommended Story: Trade Deficit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.