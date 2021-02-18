Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.25 Million

Analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report $420.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.60 million and the highest is $423.14 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $513.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the third quarter worth approximately $9,468,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,121 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 48.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 146.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.