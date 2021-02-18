Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Banner posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,268,000 after buying an additional 30,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,792,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,457,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $50.78 on Thursday. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

