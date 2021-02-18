Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.08 Billion

Analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce $7.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.31 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $35.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.72 billion to $35.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.62 billion to $39.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $312.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $321.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

