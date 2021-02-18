Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce sales of $52.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.29 billion to $58.64 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $56.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $209.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.15 billion to $220.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $226.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $194.59 billion to $258.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

XOM stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,789,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,631,000 after purchasing an additional 547,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

