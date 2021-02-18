Brokerages Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $387.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post $387.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.23 million and the lowest is $384.40 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $395.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $71.34.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

