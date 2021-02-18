Brokerages Expect Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy also reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kosmos Energy.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NYSE:KOS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,976. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 416,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 178,256 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 525,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,977 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 572,792 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

