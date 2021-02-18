Brokerages Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $169.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $66,353,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.