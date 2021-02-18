Brokers Issue Forecasts for Air Canada (AC.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will earn ($3.15) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada (AC.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.64.

TSE AC opened at C$23.56 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a PE ratio of -1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

