Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.45.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $55.18 on Thursday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

