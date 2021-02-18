Brokers Issue Forecasts for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43).

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

HLS opened at C$18.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$581.23 million and a PE ratio of -28.30. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.35 and a 1 year high of C$22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

