Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.38, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $52.63.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $168,346.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $107,823.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $7,873,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 356,329 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $2,983,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

