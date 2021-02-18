Brokers Offer Predictions for Galiano Gold Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GAU. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $260.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.