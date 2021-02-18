Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Down 5.2%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 48,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,657,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $907.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 5,062,134 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after buying an additional 3,809,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,567,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,321,000 after buying an additional 1,160,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 845,388 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 120.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 925,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 506,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

