Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading Down 5.2%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 48,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,657,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $907.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.
About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.
