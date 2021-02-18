Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $43.97 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,198.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

