Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Buys 1,139 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.4% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $339.09. 14,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,247. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $438.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

