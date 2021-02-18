Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.5% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.20. The company had a trading volume of 103,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day moving average is $97.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

