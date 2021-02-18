Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 29,032 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,032 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.7% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,537.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after buying an additional 3,224,789 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Intel by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after buying an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 442,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $248.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

