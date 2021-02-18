BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$83.17.

DOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of DOO stock traded down C$1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,151. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.99. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.56 and a 52 week high of C$99.23. The company has a market cap of C$7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 36.67.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 5.6900006 EPS for the current year.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

