Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95.

BRKR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bruker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Bruker by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 358,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526 over the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

