Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $864.54

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 864.54 ($11.30) and traded as high as GBX 896 ($11.71). Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) shares last traded at GBX 895 ($11.69), with a volume of 33,293 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £381.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 864.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 812.91.

About Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

