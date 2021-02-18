Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Director Buys $498,163.05 in Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BMBL stock traded down $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $74.00. 3,147,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,780,919. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $84.80.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

