Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Director Buys $498,163.05 in Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BMBL stock traded down $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $74.00. 3,147,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,780,919. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $84.80.
