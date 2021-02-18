Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Insider Raul Padilla Sells 1,100 Shares

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BG traded down $3.26 on Thursday, hitting $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,443. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Bunge by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 146,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $2,830,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Bunge by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

