Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lowered its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.05% of Bunge worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

BG traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.68. 33,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,443. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $79.45.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

