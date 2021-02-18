Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $659.47

Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 659.47 ($8.62) and traded as high as GBX 758.69 ($9.91). Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) shares last traded at GBX 688.23 ($8.99), with a volume of 1,502,432 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,001.17 ($13.08).

Get Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 656.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 659.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.97.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.