Bytecoin (BCN) Achieves Market Cap of $89.47 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $89.47 million and approximately $160,620.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.34 or 0.00514023 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000921 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

