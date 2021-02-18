Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Up 0.4%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.76. 60,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 101,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CABA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $282.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $4,395,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 685,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,426,500. 6.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 318,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.