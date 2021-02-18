Cable One (CABO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) will be announcing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $11.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $2,104.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,062.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,953.08. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total value of $1,371,995.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,831.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

