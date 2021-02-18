Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Up 5.1%

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.23. 69,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,310,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $16,874,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 826,294 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $11,813,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $5,811,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $5,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.