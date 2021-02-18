Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CZR opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

