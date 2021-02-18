Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Hits New 12-Month High at $435.00

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 2950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.42).

The stock has a market cap of £11.18 million and a PE ratio of 9.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 385.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 320.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider Michael Warren purchased 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £7,117.50 ($9,299.06).

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

