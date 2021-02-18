CaixaPay Trading Up 3,826.1% This Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.24 or 0.00375619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00059958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00078587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00082893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00424942 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00174335 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

