Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 11,263,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 8,583,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

CLBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

