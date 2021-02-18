California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,183 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Douglas Emmett worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,332 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.3% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,752,000 after purchasing an additional 595,438 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,915,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 261,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,577,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.