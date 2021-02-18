California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,064 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

CFR stock opened at $101.93 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

