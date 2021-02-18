California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 9,378 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMG stock opened at $144.38 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

