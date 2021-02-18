California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Rexnord worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after buying an additional 71,126 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rexnord by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 212,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,594 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $52,482,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Rexnord by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 102,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $47.10 on Thursday. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

