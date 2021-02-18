California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.09 Million Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Flowserve worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 91,392 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 32,254 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $2,075,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

FLS opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

