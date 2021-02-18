California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of The Timken worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $14,025,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in The Timken during the third quarter worth about $4,512,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 23.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in The Timken during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.