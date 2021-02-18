California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Essent Group worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.