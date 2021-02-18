California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,356 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $108,038,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,329,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,988,000 after acquiring an additional 126,140 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,266,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,485,000 after acquiring an additional 240,484 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.