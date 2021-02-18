California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 12,248 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Cirrus Logic worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7,010.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $1,035,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,305 shares of company stock worth $1,327,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

