California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 14,346 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Globus Medical worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMED shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

