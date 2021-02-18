California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 17,484 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $79.10 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

