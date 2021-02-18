California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 27,180 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of NCR worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

NCR stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

