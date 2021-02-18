California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 40,951 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,951 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Pure Storage worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 28,560.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 651.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 166.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of PSTG opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,166,900 shares of company stock worth $24,537,585 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

