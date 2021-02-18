California Water Service Group (CWT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CWT opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

CWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

