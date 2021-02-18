Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $81-85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.22 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CMBM stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.73. 12,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,369. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 147.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In other news, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $66,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,540,200 shares of company stock valued at $67,472,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

