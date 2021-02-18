Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 6,690 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $150.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

